Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,712 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.