Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 211 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.91.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
