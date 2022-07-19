Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

