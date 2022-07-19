Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $213,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

