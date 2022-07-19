Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

APA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

