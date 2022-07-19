Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

