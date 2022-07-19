Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

NYSE GATX opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

