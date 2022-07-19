Strs Ohio Grows Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

