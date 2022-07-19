Strs Ohio Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.