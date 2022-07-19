Strs Ohio Has $364,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Radian Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 542,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE RDN opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

