Strs Ohio Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 4,288.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,230 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.24. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.