Strs Ohio Has $437,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 263.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.63 and a beta of 1.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.