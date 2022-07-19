Strs Ohio Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

KMX opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

