Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.