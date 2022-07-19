Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

