Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

