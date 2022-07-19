Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.67. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.