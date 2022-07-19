Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.4 %

GFL opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

