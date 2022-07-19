Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

