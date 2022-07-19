Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

