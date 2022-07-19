Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,398,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,082 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

