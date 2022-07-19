Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SUP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.07. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,793,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,793,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 170,463 shares of company stock worth $814,367 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

