Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Insider Sandeep Chadha Purchases 250,000 Shares

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Chadha purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £245,000 ($292,887.03).

Sandeep Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Sandeep Chadha purchased 500,000 shares of Supreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($496,114.76).

SUP opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Supreme Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £109.05 million and a PE ratio of 850.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Supreme’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Supreme from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Supreme

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

