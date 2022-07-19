SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NYSE NVTA opened at $2.67 on Monday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

