Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWRAY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

About Swire Pacific

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.