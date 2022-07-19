Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

