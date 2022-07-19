Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TACBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Tabcorp Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.
