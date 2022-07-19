Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TACBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $6.3065 per share. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.71%.

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.