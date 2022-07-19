Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.