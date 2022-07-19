Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.
TGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 5.2 %
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
