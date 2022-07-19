Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.

TGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 5.2 %

TGB stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $274.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.