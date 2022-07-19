TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 790.4% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 125,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.3% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.22. The company has a market cap of $301.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

