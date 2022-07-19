Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.58.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
