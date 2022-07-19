Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

