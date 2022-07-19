Tenet Healthcare Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

THC stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

