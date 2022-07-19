The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.59.

WDC opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

