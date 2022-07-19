The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

