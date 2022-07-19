The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $15,176,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

KHC stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

