The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

