The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.