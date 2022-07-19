The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

