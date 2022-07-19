The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.