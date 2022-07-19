The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

