Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 4.8 %

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

