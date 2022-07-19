TheStreet Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to C+

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

BWA opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

