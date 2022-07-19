Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 399,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 325,339 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

