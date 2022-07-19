Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

