Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 4,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 686,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Specifically, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

