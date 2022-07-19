ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Short Interest Update

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 938,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 360,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ThredUp Stock Up 11.4 %

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $29.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.