Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 29th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPZ opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.