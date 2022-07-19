Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 29th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TPZ opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.