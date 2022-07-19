TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 109,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 53,742 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 309.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

