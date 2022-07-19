Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

