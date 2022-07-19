Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

